Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.25 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%.

ADS traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 32,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.