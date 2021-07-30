Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.67. 2,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.20.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.