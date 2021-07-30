Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.93

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 234681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

