AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 65,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 509,993 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,902 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

