AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 65,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.