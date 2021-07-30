AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.