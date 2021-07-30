AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

