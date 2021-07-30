Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €211.50 ($248.82) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €213.89. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.