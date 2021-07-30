Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €211.50 ($248.82) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €213.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.