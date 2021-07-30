Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALIZY shares. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

