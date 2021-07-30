Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,404 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

