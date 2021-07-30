AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $285,094.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

