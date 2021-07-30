Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AMR opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $10,997,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

