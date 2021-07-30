Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $122.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $122.64 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 price target on the stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,546.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

