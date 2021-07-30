Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,470.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

