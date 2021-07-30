AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.47.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.21. 272,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.55. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.