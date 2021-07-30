Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.