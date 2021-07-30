Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%.

Altice USA stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 16,822,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

