Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

