Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $254.36 on Friday, reaching $3,345.56. The company had a trading volume of 323,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,457.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,125.65.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

