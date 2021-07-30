Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $269.42 on Friday, reaching $3,330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 574,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,457.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

