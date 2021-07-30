Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $4,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,189.42.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,599.92 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,457.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by $2.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.