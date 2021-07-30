American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 106,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

