American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 3.8% Higher

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 14,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,694,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

