American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 415,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

