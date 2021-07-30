American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Raised by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

