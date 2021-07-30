American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $171.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.