American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) versus Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Critical Comparison

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and American Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.76 $11.96 million $1.26 18.00 American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.08 -$31.86 million $0.90 9.60

Easterly Government Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.85% 1.32% 0.71% American Finance Trust -9.71% -1.81% -0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Easterly Government Properties and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.17%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats American Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

