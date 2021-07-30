American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
American States Water has increased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
NYSE AWR opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $88.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile
