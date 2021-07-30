American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NYSE AWR opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

