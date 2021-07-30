American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.69. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Get American Tower alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.