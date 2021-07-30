American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $75.59 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

