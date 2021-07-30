Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,947,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,329,000 after buying an additional 209,467 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

NYSE:HES opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

