Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of TSE opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

