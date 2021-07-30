Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $258.91. 8,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,092. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

