Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 17,755 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUVA opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

