Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 23,673 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,948 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $135.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

