Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 99,285 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,285 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

