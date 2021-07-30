Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE CPF opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $728.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

