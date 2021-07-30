Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

