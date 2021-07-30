AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.62.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

