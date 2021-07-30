AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Buys $88,180.30 in Stock

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Director Kim W. Kunkle purchased 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,180.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,140.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kim W. Kunkle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Kim W. Kunkle bought 2,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Kim W. Kunkle acquired 100 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.

AmeriServ Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 74,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

