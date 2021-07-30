Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41. Amesite has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,664 shares of company stock worth $737,437.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

