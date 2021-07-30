Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41. Amesite has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.
In other news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,450,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,664 shares of company stock worth $737,437.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
