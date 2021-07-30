Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. 3,535,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61. Amphenol has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

