Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $174.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.