Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nielsen worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,315,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

