Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Afya worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Afya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

