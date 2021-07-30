Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $10.30 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,415 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

