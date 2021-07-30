Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

