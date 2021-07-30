Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 102,805 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

