Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 31,979 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,979 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 34.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 177,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

GNTX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

