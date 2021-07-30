Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,571. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $531.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

